U.S. Navy Lt. John Pollnow, a Naval Chaplain and a native of Hartford, Wisconsin, gives a shoutout to his family while standing in the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni chapel on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 6, 2026. Lt. Pollnow provides spiritual guidance and support to service members, strengthening resilience and morale across the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 01:14
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|996696
|VIRIN:
|260206-M-YS621-1001
|PIN:
|260206
|Filename:
|DOD_111534046
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RED Friday Shoutout, U.S. Navy Lt. John Pollnow, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
