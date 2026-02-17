(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RED Friday Shoutout, U.S. Navy Lt. John Pollnow, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.05.2026

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Lt. John Pollnow, a Naval Chaplain and a native of Hartford, Wisconsin, gives a shoutout to his family while standing in the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni chapel on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 6, 2026. Lt. Pollnow provides spiritual guidance and support to service members, strengthening resilience and morale across the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 01:14
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 996696
    VIRIN: 260206-M-YS621-1001
    PIN: 260206
    Filename: DOD_111534046
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED Friday Shoutout, U.S. Navy Lt. John Pollnow, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Navy
    japan
    chaplain
    MCAS Iwakuni
    REDFriday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media