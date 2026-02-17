RED Friday Shoutout, U.S. Navy Lt. John Pollnow, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996696" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Lt. John Pollnow, a Naval Chaplain and a native of Hartford, Wisconsin, gives a shoutout to his family while standing in the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni chapel on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 6, 2026. Lt. Pollnow provides spiritual guidance and support to service members, strengthening resilience and morale across the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)