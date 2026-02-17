U.S. Marines, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Members and Master Labor Contractors Celebrate Sutsubun on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Master Labor Contractors with Communication Strategy Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, along with Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Members with Fleet Air Wing 31, participate in a traditional celebration of Setsubun in the COMMSTRAT office on MCAS Iwakuni, Feb. 3, 2026. Setsubun, an annual Japanese festival which marks the end of winter and the start of spring, is traditionally celebrated through the custom of Mamemaki, which involves throwing roasted soybeans at people dressed as Oni to banish misfortune. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaac De Leon)