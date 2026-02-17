(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Members and Master Labor Contractors Celebrate Sutsubun on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.02.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaac De Leon 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and Master Labor Contractors with Communication Strategy Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, along with Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Members with Fleet Air Wing 31, participate in a traditional celebration of Setsubun in the COMMSTRAT office on MCAS Iwakuni, Feb. 3, 2026. Setsubun, an annual Japanese festival which marks the end of winter and the start of spring, is traditionally celebrated through the custom of Mamemaki, which involves throwing roasted soybeans at people dressed as Oni to banish misfortune. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaac De Leon)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 20:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996683
    VIRIN: 260203-M-TK882-2277
    Filename: DOD_111533750
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    AFN Iwakuni
    Setsubun
    COMSTRAT
    japan
    tradition
    MCAS Iwakuni

