PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 08, 2026) – Views of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, Feb. 08, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 13:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:04:39
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Underway, by PO2 Ikia Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
