    USS Theodore Roosevelt Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.07.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ikia Walker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 08, 2026) – Views of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, Feb. 08, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 13:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996649
    VIRIN: 260208-N-IW711-2001
    Filename: DOD_111533071
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Underway, by PO2 Ikia Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9
    United States Navy (USN)

