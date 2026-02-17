(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE: WE ARE AMERICA’S ENGINEERS

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    National Engineers Week
    This Engineers Week, we highlight the people behind the mission — the engineers who turn water and dirt into national power.

    Across the Southwestern Division, our teams design, build, and deliver infrastructure that strengthens readiness, supports the economy, and advances the nation’s priorities. From civil works to expeditionary engineering, these professionals bring innovation, precision, and purpose to everything they do.

    We are proud to stand alongside the next generation of problem-solvers, builders, and leaders — because being America’s Engineers is more than a title. It is a commitment to deliver solutions that matter.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 08:38
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 996594
    VIRIN: 260218-D-UY332-6193
    Filename: DOD_111532494
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Civil Works
    US Army
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers

