National Engineers Week
This Engineers Week, we highlight the people behind the mission — the engineers who turn water and dirt into national power.
Across the Southwestern Division, our teams design, build, and deliver infrastructure that strengthens readiness, supports the economy, and advances the nation’s priorities. From civil works to expeditionary engineering, these professionals bring innovation, precision, and purpose to everything they do.
We are proud to stand alongside the next generation of problem-solvers, builders, and leaders — because being America’s Engineers is more than a title. It is a commitment to deliver solutions that matter.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 08:38
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|996594
|VIRIN:
|260218-D-UY332-6193
|Filename:
|DOD_111532494
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE: WE ARE AMERICA’S ENGINEERS, by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
