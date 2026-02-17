USACE: WE ARE AMERICA’S ENGINEERS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



National Engineers Week

This Engineers Week, we highlight the people behind the mission — the engineers who turn water and dirt into national power.



Across the Southwestern Division, our teams design, build, and deliver infrastructure that strengthens readiness, supports the economy, and advances the nation’s priorities. From civil works to expeditionary engineering, these professionals bring innovation, precision, and purpose to everything they do.



We are proud to stand alongside the next generation of problem-solvers, builders, and leaders — because being America’s Engineers is more than a title. It is a commitment to deliver solutions that matter.