(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1 MUNS B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Munitions Squadron conduct loading exercises during Bamboo
    Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 15, 2026. The training strengthens Airmen’s
    ability to rapidly build, inspect and load munitions assets, ensuring combat-ready capabilities in support
    of Agile Combat Employment and contingency operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 20:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996568
    VIRIN: 250216-F-DA718-1027
    Filename: DOD_111531987
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 MUNS B-Roll, by SrA Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BambooEagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video