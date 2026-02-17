U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Munitions Squadron conduct loading exercises during Bamboo
Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 15, 2026. The training strengthens Airmen’s
ability to rapidly build, inspect and load munitions assets, ensuring combat-ready capabilities in support
of Agile Combat Employment and contingency operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 20:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996568
|VIRIN:
|250216-F-DA718-1027
|Filename:
|DOD_111531987
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1 MUNS B-Roll, by SrA Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
