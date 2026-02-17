For The Full: Setsubun Office Celebration

U.S. Marines and Master Labor Contractors with Communication Strategy Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, along with Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Members with Fleet Air Wing 31, participate in a traditional celebration of Setsubun in the COMMSTRAT office on MCAS Iwakuni, Feb. 3, 2026. Watch the full story on the AFN Iwakuni Facebook page. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 02:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
