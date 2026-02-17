(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    For The Full: Setsubun Office Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.02.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and Master Labor Contractors with Communication Strategy Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, along with Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Members with Fleet Air Wing 31, participate in a traditional celebration of Setsubun in the COMMSTRAT office on MCAS Iwakuni, Feb. 3, 2026. Watch the full story on the AFN Iwakuni Facebook page. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 02:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996565
    VIRIN: 260203-M-RU004-3075
    Filename: DOD_111531936
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For The Full: Setsubun Office Celebration, by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Iwakuni
    Setsubun
    COMSTRAT
    japan
    tradition
    MCAS Iwakuni

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video