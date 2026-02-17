(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    42 Bistro Grand Opening Ceremony

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Derika Upshaw 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Col. Kamil Sztalkoper, director, III Armored Corps Public Affairs, talks about 42 Bistro being the first campus-style dining venue in the Army.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026
    Category: Interviews
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    #imcom
    #AMC
    #FortHood
    #IIIArmoredCorps
    #42Bistro
    #CampusStyleDiningVenue

