Chef Robert Irvine speaks on the development of 42 Bistro and its importance to Fort Hood Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 17:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|996550
|VIRIN:
|260218-A-OL557-4620
|Filename:
|DOD_111531687
|Length:
|00:12:06
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 42 Bistro Grand Opening Ceremony, by Derika Upshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.