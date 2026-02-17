UTARNG- Enlisted Promotion System- Video 1- Introduction

The Enlisted Promotion System (EPS) doesn’t just reward potential; it evaluates documented performance, qualifications, and readiness.
Time in grade. Time in service. PME. Evaluations. Validated records. Command recommendation. Promotable status.
If your records aren’t complete or validated, your packet may never be reviewed, regardless of how hard you work.
Before the board meets:
• Verify your records are accurate and updated
• Ensure PME and requirements are complete
• Confirm promotable status
• Work with your chain of command and admin team
• Fix issues now — not after cutoff scores publish
Promotion readiness is not last-minute — it’s deliberate.
Check out this video for a promotion success story and practical lessons learned.
Make sure to check our social media monthly for more EPS information.
(Utah Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ian Tracy)
#UTNG #PromotionReady #LeaderDevelopment #NationalGuard
