UTARNG- Enlisted Promotion System- Video 1- Introduction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996549" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Enlisted Promotion System (EPS) doesn’t just reward potential; it evaluates documented performance, qualifications, and readiness.

Time in grade. Time in service. PME. Evaluations. Validated records. Command recommendation. Promotable status.

If your records aren’t complete or validated, your packet may never be reviewed, regardless of how hard you work.

Before the board meets:

• Verify your records are accurate and updated

• Ensure PME and requirements are complete

• Confirm promotable status

• Work with your chain of command and admin team

• Fix issues now — not after cutoff scores publish

Promotion readiness is not last-minute — it’s deliberate.

Check out this video for a promotion success story and practical lessons learned.

Make sure to check our social media monthly for more EPS information.



(Utah Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ian Tracy)



#UTNG #PromotionReady #LeaderDevelopment #NationalGuard