(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    42 Bistro Grand Opening

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese 

    III Armored Corps

    42 Bistro the new campus style dining venue opened on Fort Hood February 18, 2026. The new dining venue is a completely new way to deliver food to Soldiers and is the first of it's kind to open for the United States Army. (U.S Army video by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996544
    VIRIN: 260218-A-IY818-4371
    Filename: DOD_111531660
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42 Bistro Grand Opening, by SPC Bowden Drake-Deese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video