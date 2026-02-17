(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CREDO Hawaii’s spiritual readiness directly supports mission readiness

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo and 1st Lt. Kyler Hood

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Cmdr. John Sears, Navy Region Hawaii Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO) director, explains the CREDO program, which helps Sailors and their families build healthy relationships, spiritual expression, positive moral thinking, and resiliency. Sponsored by the Navy Chief of Chaplains, CREDO offers marriage enrichment, personal resiliency and family enrichment retreats, workshops and seminars. The CREDO team also organizes pre-marital workshops. (U.S. Navy video filmed by Melvin J Gonzalvo and edited by Kyler Hood)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 17:23
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    This work, CREDO Hawaii's spiritual readiness directly supports mission readiness, by Melvin J Gonzalvo and 1LT Kyler Hood, identified by DVIDS

    CREDO Hawaii&rsquo;s spiritual readiness directly supports mission readiness

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Navy Chaplain Corps
    Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation
    CREDO

