CREDO Hawaii’s spiritual readiness directly supports mission readiness

Cmdr. John Sears, Navy Region Hawaii Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO) director, explains the CREDO program, which helps Sailors and their families build healthy relationships, spiritual expression, positive moral thinking, and resiliency. Sponsored by the Navy Chief of Chaplains, CREDO offers marriage enrichment, personal resiliency and family enrichment retreats, workshops and seminars. The CREDO team also organizes pre-marital workshops. (U.S. Navy video filmed by Melvin J Gonzalvo and edited by Kyler Hood)