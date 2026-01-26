CREDO Hawaii’s spiritual readiness directly supports mission readiness

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — The month of January serves as Spiritual Readiness Month, and Navy Region Hawaii is proud to highlight its Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO) program, a free and vital resource dedicated to the spiritual and personal wellness of commands, service members and their families.

The Navy Region Hawaii CREDO program is a cornerstone of support for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands personnel and dependents, offering a variety of no-cost workshops, retreats, and seminars designed to build healthy relationships, spiritual fitness, positive mindset and resiliency.

“Here at Navy Region Hawaii, the CREDO program focuses on both the human element and professional element for active-duty service members and their dependents,” said Cmdr. John Sears, Navy Region Hawaii CREDO director. “We have several different courses and classes that optimize both human performance and professional performance for all the relationships in which they’re involved.”

The CREDO program at JBPHH provides a supportive, encouraging, informative and interactive environment for personal growth and relationship enhancement. The following CREDO programs are available at JBPHH and are designed to equip individuals and families with the tools and resources they need to navigate the unique challenges of military life:

Marriage Enrichment Retreat: An all-inclusive weekend away, the Marriage Enrichment Retreat is for any married couple who wants to reconnect after a deployment, enhance communication, or understand their partner better. This is not for couples in crisis, but rather for those who want to strengthen their relationship in a relaxed setting.

Marriage Enrichment Workshop: This workshop is a three-hour dinner date night for any active duty married couple who wants to reconnect. This evening features the most powerful tools of the weekend retreat.

Unit Readiness Training: Through immersive and engaging activities, service members learn to enhance their communication style, connect through team building, and engage in group problem solving. This training helps to connect service members of all ranks and assists in building a connection with any team.

Arbinger Outward Performance: This one-day workshop addresses the source of organizational dysfunction, interpersonal conflict, organizational silos, and poor morale. By enabling a fundamental mindset shift, the training and tools in this transformational program produce unprecedented level of collaboration and innovation in your command.

Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST): The emphasis of the ASIST workshop is on suicide first aid, to help an at-risk person stay safe and seek further help. This two-day workshop teaches participants how to recognize invitations for help, reach out and offer support, review the risk of suicide, and apply a Suicide Intervention Model.

safeTalk Training: The safeTalk workshop prepares anyone over the age of 15 to identify persons with thoughts of suicide and how to connect them to suicide first aid resources. As a safeTalk-trained suicide alert helper, you will be better able to identify people who have thoughts of suicide. Apply the TALK (Tell, Ask, Listen and KeepSafe) steps to connect a person with suicidal thoughts to suicide first aid caregivers.

“All of these programs focus on the human spirit,” said Sears. “Spirit ties into physical, mental and social aspects of being a human being, so we really focus on the core of the person and that allows participants to optimize their role in every facet of life.”

Lt. Christina Mauntel, Navy Region Hawaii CREDO deputy director, estimates that CREDO Hawaii organizes 100 to 150 events each year with a 98% satisfaction rating from participants as recorded by the Navy’s Interaction Customer Evaluation System (ICE).

“With spiritual health, emotional health, physical health, the more fulfilled people are as human beings, the better they perform in any type of environment,” said Mauntel. “If things are okay at home, if their finances are okay, if their relationships with friends and family are solid, they’re going to go out and be able to do their mission. When things are okay, we find that people are better focused on the mission.”

Since 1977, CREDO and its diverse course offerings have evolved into its current preventative and transformational-focused program that supports the holistic development of service members and their families, empowering them to navigate the challenges of military life and cultivate personal and spiritual readiness. So, it may be surprising to hear that many service members and their dependents may still not be aware of all CREDO has to offer.

“CREDO is sort of a ‘if you know, you know’ kind of thing, meaning if people have participated in CREDO in any fashion, they often become force multipliers for the education offered to them, their family and their unit,” said Sears. “We are always looking to expand because everyone who does know, loves it.”

To learn more about CREDO Hawaii, Sears and Mauntel encourage individuals and command leaders to contact their unit chaplain. They also recommend checking out the CREDO Hawaii Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiCREDO or call the CREDO Hawaii office at 808-473-1222.

“Because we have such a breadth of program, I’m confident that we have something for everyone.” said Mauntel, who says she wants each participant to complete their class or course with a specific feeling. “Hope,” she said. “I want them to take away hope.”