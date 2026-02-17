(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    42 Bistro: Get Jumping for Fort Hood's Newest CDSV!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVAZOS, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Christopher Davis 

    III Armored Corps

    42 Bistro: Get Jumping for Fort Hood's Newest CDSV!

    The U.S. Army’s first campus-style dining venue, 42 Bistro, will officially open Feb. 18, 2026, at Fort Hood, Texas. Formerly the Blackjack Dining Facility, the renovated space has been transformed into a modern dining environment featuring expanded seating, extended operating hours and a diverse selection of freshly prepared, made-to-order meal options.

    42 Bistro offers a rotating daily menu that includes pizza, wraps, grilled burgers and salmon, a full salad bar and a smoothie station, providing Soldiers and installation patrons with convenient access to hot, freshly prepared meals throughout the day. The venue is designed to support readiness and quality of life by delivering flexible dining options in a contemporary setting.

    A grand opening ceremony will be held from 2–3 p.m. Feb. 18, 2026, at the facility, located at the intersection of Old Ironsides Avenue and Pyongyang Drive, Building 34002.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996438
    VIRIN: 260210-O-IA164-5884
    Filename: DOD_111529827
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42 Bistro: Get Jumping for Fort Hood's Newest CDSV!, by Christopher Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    42 Bistro

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video