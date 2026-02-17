42 Bistro: Fort Hood's Newest Campus Style Dining Venue
The U.S. Army’s first campus-style dining venue, 42 Bistro, will officially open Feb. 18, 2026, at Fort Hood, Texas. Formerly the Blackjack Dining Facility, the renovated space has been transformed into a modern dining environment featuring expanded seating, extended operating hours and a diverse selection of freshly prepared, made-to-order meal options.
42 Bistro offers a rotating daily menu that includes pizza, wraps, grilled burgers and salmon, a full salad bar and a smoothie station, providing Soldiers and installation patrons with convenient access to hot, freshly prepared meals throughout the day. The venue is designed to support readiness and quality of life by delivering flexible dining options in a contemporary setting.
A grand opening ceremony will be held from 2–3 p.m. Feb. 18, 2026, at the facility, located at the intersection of Old Ironsides Avenue and Pyongyang Drive, Building 34002.
