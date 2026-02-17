Arkansas Guardsmen Conduct Patrol Operations Near Dupont Circle

Arkansas National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade conduct patrol operations in and around Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C., Feb. 11, 2026. About 2,750 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District.
(Arkansas Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 13:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996432
|VIRIN:
|261702-Z-CB903-2001
|PIN:
|260215
|Filename:
|DOD_111529697
|Length:
|00:08:48
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
