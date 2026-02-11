(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLA Packaging Episode 9 - Supply Discrepancy Reports (SDR)/Quality Notifications (QN)

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Video by James Bruff 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    This is part of the DLA web series on packaging, hosted by the DLA Small Business Office.

    This is the ninth episode in the packaging series and will review packaging and marking related Supply Discrepancy Reports (SDR)/Quality Notifications (QN).

    This episode will provide information on Supply Discrepancy Reports which are referred to as Quality Notifications in the DLA Enterprise Business System or EBS, why they are submitted, and actions taken after submission.
    We will discuss
    • The purpose of an SDR
    • Packaging Discrepancies
    • Verification at Time of Receipt
    • Negative Impacts of Discrepant Packaging and Marking
    • Non-Compliant Shipments
    • Procurement Note C14
    • Packaging Thresholds and Actions
    • Post Awards Requests

    PAN: S1000-26-0013

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 09:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 996400
    VIRIN: 260204-O-EU553-9631
    PIN: 00260013
    Filename: DOD_111529188
    Length: 00:09:19
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Packaging Episode 9 - Supply Discrepancy Reports (SDR)/Quality Notifications (QN), by James Bruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Packaging Training
    Small Business Web Series
    DLA Small Business Programs
    Military Packaging

