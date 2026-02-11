DLA Packaging Episode 9 - Supply Discrepancy Reports (SDR)/Quality Notifications (QN)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996400" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is part of the DLA web series on packaging, hosted by the DLA Small Business Office.



This is the ninth episode in the packaging series and will review packaging and marking related Supply Discrepancy Reports (SDR)/Quality Notifications (QN).



This episode will provide information on Supply Discrepancy Reports which are referred to as Quality Notifications in the DLA Enterprise Business System or EBS, why they are submitted, and actions taken after submission.

We will discuss

• The purpose of an SDR

• Packaging Discrepancies

• Verification at Time of Receipt

• Negative Impacts of Discrepant Packaging and Marking

• Non-Compliant Shipments

• Procurement Note C14

• Packaging Thresholds and Actions

• Post Awards Requests



PAN: S1000-26-0013