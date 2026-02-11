This is part of the DLA web series on packaging, hosted by the DLA Small Business Office.
This is the ninth episode in the packaging series and will review packaging and marking related Supply Discrepancy Reports (SDR)/Quality Notifications (QN).
This episode will provide information on Supply Discrepancy Reports which are referred to as Quality Notifications in the DLA Enterprise Business System or EBS, why they are submitted, and actions taken after submission.
We will discuss
• The purpose of an SDR
• Packaging Discrepancies
• Verification at Time of Receipt
• Negative Impacts of Discrepant Packaging and Marking
• Non-Compliant Shipments
• Procurement Note C14
• Packaging Thresholds and Actions
• Post Awards Requests
PAN: S1000-26-0013
This work, DLA Packaging Episode 9 - Supply Discrepancy Reports (SDR)/Quality Notifications (QN), by James Bruff
