DLA Packaging Episode 8 - Quantity Per Unit Package and Unit of Issue

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996399" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is part of the DLA web series on packaging, hosted by the DLA Small Business Office.



This video is the eighth episode in the packaging series and will cover Quantity Per Unit Package and Unit of Issue.



This episode will enable viewers to recognize and comply with Quantity Per Unit Package or QUP and Unit of Issue or UI requirements.

We will discuss

• Definitions

• Locating UI and QUP in Contracts

• UI

• QUP

• Intermediate Container Quantity or ICQ, and

• Compliance



PAN: S1000-26-0012