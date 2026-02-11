(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLA Packaging Episode 8 - Quantity Per Unit Package and Unit of Issue

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Video by James Bruff 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    This is part of the DLA web series on packaging, hosted by the DLA Small Business Office.

    This video is the eighth episode in the packaging series and will cover Quantity Per Unit Package and Unit of Issue.

    This episode will enable viewers to recognize and comply with Quantity Per Unit Package or QUP and Unit of Issue or UI requirements.
    We will discuss
    • Definitions
    • Locating UI and QUP in Contracts
    • UI
    • QUP
    • Intermediate Container Quantity or ICQ, and
    • Compliance

    PAN: S1000-26-0012

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 09:25
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 996399
    VIRIN: 260204-O-EU553-4209
    PIN: 260012
    Filename: DOD_111529173
    Length: 00:06:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Packaging Episode 8 - Quantity Per Unit Package and Unit of Issue, by James Bruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Packaging Training
    Small Business Web Series
    DLA Small Business Programs
    Military Packaging

