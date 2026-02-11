This is part of the DLA web series on packaging, hosted by the DLA Small Business Office.
This video is the eighth episode in the packaging series and will cover Quantity Per Unit Package and Unit of Issue.
This episode will enable viewers to recognize and comply with Quantity Per Unit Package or QUP and Unit of Issue or UI requirements.
We will discuss
• Definitions
• Locating UI and QUP in Contracts
• UI
• QUP
• Intermediate Container Quantity or ICQ, and
• Compliance
PAN: S1000-26-0012
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 09:25
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|996399
|VIRIN:
|260204-O-EU553-4209
|PIN:
|260012
|Filename:
|DOD_111529173
|Length:
|00:06:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Packaging Episode 8 - Quantity Per Unit Package and Unit of Issue, by James Bruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.