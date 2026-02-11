(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLA Packaging Episode 7 - Marking and Labeling Requirements

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Video by James Bruff 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    This is part of the DLA web series on packaging, hosted by the DLA Small Business Office.

    This video is the seventh episode in the packaging series and will cover Marking and Labeling Requirements.

    This episode will provide guidance in Marking and Labeling Requirements.
    We will discuss
    • MIL-STD-129, Military Marking for Shipment and Storage
    • General marking requirements
    • Recognizing compliant markings

    PAN: S1000-26-0011

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 996397
    VIRIN: 260204-O-EU553-7502
    PIN: 00260011
    Filename: DOD_111529127
    Length: 00:08:13
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Packaging Episode 7 - Marking and Labeling Requirements, by James Bruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Packaging Training
    Small Business Web Series
    DLA Small Business Programs
    Military Packaging

