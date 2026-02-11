(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Windlord Cargo Load

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Video by Wendy Day  

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 452nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Aerial Port Flight at March Air Reserve Base, California, support loading operations of a next-generation nuclear reactor onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of Operation Windlord Feb. 15, 2026. The mission was conducted in coordination with Airmen from the 15th Airlift Squadron, 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, and the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The aircraft transported the reactor to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, in support of a Department of War and Department of Energy partnership focused on nuclear energy testing and evaluation. (U.S. Air Force video by Wendy Day)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.15.2026 22:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996343
    VIRIN: 260215-O-JY458-7959
    Filename: DOD_111528610
    Length: 00:07:14
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Windlord Cargo Load, by Wendy Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17 aircraft
    C-17 GLOBEMASTER III CARGO AIRCRAFT

