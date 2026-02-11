(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd Special Forces Group Presidents' Day observance video

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Geiser 

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) commemorate Presidents Day by reflecting on the enduring legacy of President John F. Kennedy at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Feb. 16, 2026. As the "Father of the Green Berets," JFK’s vision for unconventional warfare remains the cornerstone of the Special Forces mission. This video highlights archival footage of Kennedy’s address at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, illustrating the unbreakable bond between the Commander-in-Chief and the elite warriors who wear the Green Beret. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Andrew Geiser)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.15.2026 20:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996341
    VIRIN: 260215-A-GF211-1004
    Filename: DOD_111528572
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Special Forces Group Presidents' Day observance video, by SGT Andrew Geiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Presidents Day
    DOL
    3rdSFG(A)

