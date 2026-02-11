3rd Special Forces Group Presidents' Day observance video

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) commemorate Presidents Day by reflecting on the enduring legacy of President John F. Kennedy at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Feb. 16, 2026. As the "Father of the Green Berets," JFK’s vision for unconventional warfare remains the cornerstone of the Special Forces mission. This video highlights archival footage of Kennedy’s address at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, illustrating the unbreakable bond between the Commander-in-Chief and the elite warriors who wear the Green Beret. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Andrew Geiser)
|02.15.2026
|02.15.2026 20:17
|Video Productions
|996341
|260215-A-GF211-1004
|DOD_111528572
|00:00:34
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
