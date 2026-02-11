3rd Special Forces Group Presidents' Day observance video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996341" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) commemorate Presidents Day by reflecting on the enduring legacy of President John F. Kennedy at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Feb. 16, 2026. As the "Father of the Green Berets," JFK’s vision for unconventional warfare remains the cornerstone of the Special Forces mission. This video highlights archival footage of Kennedy’s address at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, illustrating the unbreakable bond between the Commander-in-Chief and the elite warriors who wear the Green Beret. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Andrew Geiser)