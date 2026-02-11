Presented by CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the District of Columbia National Guard, this week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on our nation’s defense. Defending the nation is indeed hard work, demanding intense dedication, sacrifice, and continuous effort from both military personnel and citizens. It is a year-round commitment protecting freedoms, securing borders, and ensuring safety at home and abroad. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2026 07:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|996338
|VIRIN:
|260215-F-PL327-9293
|Filename:
|DOD_111528544
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 30, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
