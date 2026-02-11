Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 30

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Presented by CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the District of Columbia National Guard, this week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on our nation’s defense. Defending the nation is indeed hard work, demanding intense dedication, sacrifice, and continuous effort from both military personnel and citizens. It is a year-round commitment protecting freedoms, securing borders, and ensuring safety at home and abroad. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)