    Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 30

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Presented by CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the District of Columbia National Guard, this week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on our nation’s defense. Defending the nation is indeed hard work, demanding intense dedication, sacrifice, and continuous effort from both military personnel and citizens. It is a year-round commitment protecting freedoms, securing borders, and ensuring safety at home and abroad. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 07:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996338
    VIRIN: 260215-F-PL327-9293
    Filename: DOD_111528544
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 30, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    DCSafe, Motivational Monday, D.C. National Guard, Army National Guard, defense, national security

