Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) conducts a countermeasure wash-down (CMWD) testing evolution during Builder’s Trials, Feb. 3, 2026. CMWD is used as a defense against chemical, biological or radiological attacks by covering the flight deck in an aqueous film forming foam (AFFF). Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2026 17:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996316
|VIRIN:
|260203-N-CO784-1001
|PIN:
|260326
|Filename:
|DOD_111528130
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts Countermeasure Wash-down, by PO1 Nolan Pennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
John F. Kennedy completes Builder’s Sea Trials, First Underway
No keywords found.