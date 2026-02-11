PCU John F. Kennedy At-Sea Operations

Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) conducts at-sea testing during Builder’s Trials, Jan. 28, 2026. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dean Cates)
