    First Aircraft To Land On PCU John F. Kennedy

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.28.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nolan Pennington 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    The first aircraft to land on the flight deck of Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter attached to the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, lands during Builder’s Trials, Jan. 28, 2026. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 17:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996313
    VIRIN: 260128-N-CO784-1001
    PIN: 26012801
    Filename: DOD_111528119
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    TAGS

    Builder's Sea Trials
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    flight operations

