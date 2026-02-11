Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) transits the Atlantic Ocean during Builder's Trials, Jan. 30, 2026. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2026 17:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996310
|VIRIN:
|260130-N-HF194-2001
|PIN:
|26013001
|Filename:
|DOD_111528037
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts Builder's Trials, by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.