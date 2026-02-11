(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-82 AHB aerial door gunner qualifications

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Spc. Matthew Keegan 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Aviation Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, complete their aerial door gunnery qualifications at the Aerial Gunnery Range on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, January 28, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 14:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996304
    VIRIN: 260205-A-MH031-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111527974
    Length: 00:16:31
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-82 AHB aerial door gunner qualifications, by SPC Matthew Keegan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Live-fire range
    2-82 Assault Helicopter Battalion
    AATW
    Aerial Gunner
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    82nd Airborne Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video