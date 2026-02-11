First Aircraft To Land On PCU John F. Kennedy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996301" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The first aircraft to land on the flight deck of Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter attached to the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, lands during Builder’s Trials, Jan. 28, 2026. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)