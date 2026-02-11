First Aircraft To Land On PCU John F. Kennedy

The first aircraft to land on the flight deck of Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter attached to the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, lands during Builder’s Trials, Jan. 28, 2026. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)
|01.28.2026
|02.14.2026 17:25
|B-Roll
|996301
|260128-N-CO784-1001
|26012801
|DOD_111527895
|00:01:31
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
