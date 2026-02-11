(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Paratroopers prepare to jump onto Sicily DZ

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Aiden OMarra 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct sustained airborne training and pre-flight procedures before jumping onto Sicily drop zone from a CH-47 Chinook on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Feb. 12, 2026. Paratroopers maintain lethality through continuous airborne operations throughout all of Fort Bragg's drop zones. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aiden O'Marra)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 12:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996230
    VIRIN: 260212-A-AJ888-7034
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111526395
    Length: 00:07:25
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Sustained Airborne Training
    82nd Airborne Division
    Paratroopers
    Chinook
    Fort Bragg
    Jump

