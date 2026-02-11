Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct sustained airborne training and pre-flight procedures before jumping onto Sicily drop zone from a CH-47 Chinook on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Feb. 12, 2026. Paratroopers maintain lethality through continuous airborne operations throughout all of Fort Bragg's drop zones. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aiden O'Marra)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 12:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996230
|VIRIN:
|260212-A-AJ888-7034
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111526395
|Length:
|00:07:25
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Paratroopers prepare to jump onto Sicily DZ, by SGT Aiden OMarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.