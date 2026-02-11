Heat Under Pressure

Members from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC/R shop conducted emergency repairs on the East Side Boiler Plant at Yokota Air Base, Japan, after an internal boiler failure. Technicians shut down the unit, allowed it to cool, identified a damaged heating coil and completed in-house repairs to restore service. The plant provides hot water and heating to more than 1,000 housing units, directly supporting quality of life and mission readiness during the winter season. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 02:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|996201
|VIRIN:
|260213-F-PM645-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_111526105
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
