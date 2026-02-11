Heat Under Pressure

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC/R shop conducted emergency repairs on the East Side Boiler Plant at Yokota Air Base, Japan, after an internal boiler failure. Technicians shut down the unit, allowed it to cool, identified a damaged heating coil and completed in-house repairs to restore service. The plant provides hot water and heating to more than 1,000 housing units, directly supporting quality of life and mission readiness during the winter season. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)