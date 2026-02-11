(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Heat Under Pressure

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    02.12.2026

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC/R shop conducted emergency repairs on the East Side Boiler Plant at Yokota Air Base, Japan, after an internal boiler failure. Technicians shut down the unit, allowed it to cool, identified a damaged heating coil and completed in-house repairs to restore service. The plant provides hot water and heating to more than 1,000 housing units, directly supporting quality of life and mission readiness during the winter season. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 02:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996201
    VIRIN: 260213-F-PM645-1007
    Filename: DOD_111526105
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heat Under Pressure, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HVAC maintenance
    HVAC Repair
    HVAC and Refrigeration
    HVAC flight
    HVAC Airmen
    HVAC Shop

