U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group participate in the I MIG HMMR Bowl at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Feb. 6, 2026. The HMMR Bowl, named after the I MIG motto of honor, courage, commitment; mission; Marines; readiness, is an annual competition where I MIG Marines compete in flag football and a sports combine to demonstrate physical prowess, camaraderie, and espirit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 17:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, I MIG HMMR Bowl 2026 Reel, by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
