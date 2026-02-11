I MIG HMMR Bowl 2026 Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group participate in the I MIG HMMR Bowl at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Feb. 6, 2026. The HMMR Bowl, named after the I MIG motto of honor, courage, commitment; mission; Marines; readiness, is an annual competition where I MIG Marines compete in flag football and a sports combine to demonstrate physical prowess, camaraderie, and espirit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)