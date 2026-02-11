I MIG HMMR Bowl 2026 Reel

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Video by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group participate in the I MIG HMMR Bowl at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Feb. 6, 2026. The HMMR Bowl, named after the I MIG motto of honor, courage, commitment; mission; Marines; readiness, is an annual competition where I MIG Marines compete in flag football and a sports combine to demonstrate physical prowess, camaraderie, and espirit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 17:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996155
    VIRIN: 260212-M-LO454-1001
    Filename: DOD_111525475
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    I MEF
    I MIG
    Marines
    USMC
    HMMR Bowl

