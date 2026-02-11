(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLA Dialogues: From Factory to Foxhole w/Jake Swantkowski (open caption)

    02.12.2026

    Video by Nutan Chada and William J. Miller

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Dialogues: From Factory to Foxhole is a podcast series that highlights topics to promote a shared understanding throughout the joint logistics enterprise in today's rapidly changing and contested logistics environment. In episode 7, Jake Swantkowski, Division Chief for the Whole of Government Support Division, dives into how DLA supports federal agencies outside the defense space and why those partnerships benefit the Warfighter. For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency Campaign of Learning, www.dla.mil/Info/Campaign-of-Learning/

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 14:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996123
    VIRIN: 260212-O-LU733-6832
    PIN: 505937
    Filename: DOD_111525075
    Length: 00:10:42
    Location: US

    #dlapodcasts

