505937-G
DLA Dialogues: From Factory to Foxhole is a podcast series that highlights topics to promote a shared understanding throughout the joint logistics enterprise in today's rapidly changing and contested logistics environment. In episode 7, Jake Swantkowski, Division Chief for the Whole of Government Support Division, dives into how DLA supports federal agencies outside the defense space and why those partnerships benefit the Warfighter. For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency Campaign of Learning, www.dla.mil/Info/Campaign-of-Learning/
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 14:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996123
|VIRIN:
|260212-O-LU733-6832
|PIN:
|505937
|Filename:
|DOD_111525075
|Length:
|00:10:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Dialogues: From Factory to Foxhole w/Jake Swantkowski (open caption), by Nutan Chada and William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.