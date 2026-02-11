Our Airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing have been keeping up with trainings, qualifications, and making sure our jets are in the air. Check it out in this month's episode of On Drill.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 14:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|996118
|VIRIN:
|260208-Z-CB896-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111525009
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, On Drill: February 2026, by A1C Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.