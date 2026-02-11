(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    On Drill: February 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Our Airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing have been keeping up with trainings, qualifications, and making sure our jets are in the air. Check it out in this month's episode of On Drill.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 14:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 996118
    VIRIN: 260208-Z-CB896-1001
    Filename: DOD_111525009
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: VERMONT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On Drill: February 2026, by A1C Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    f35
    CBRN
    jet
    drill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video