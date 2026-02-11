Marine Corps Community Services Hosts Stunt Show at MCAS Yuma

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996107" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Corps Community Services hosted a stunt show featuring Twinstunts and Superhero Stunt Team, at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. MCCS hosted with Twinstunts, twin brothers who perform freestyle stunts and tricks, and Superhero Stunt Team, a bicycle motocross premiere sports entertainment group, to build community and enhance the morale of Marines and their families at MCAS Yuma. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher J. Castro)