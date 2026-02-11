(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Corps Community Services Hosts Stunt Show at MCAS Yuma

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Castro 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Marine Corps Community Services hosted a stunt show featuring Twinstunts and Superhero Stunt Team, at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. MCCS hosted with Twinstunts, twin brothers who perform freestyle stunts and tricks, and Superhero Stunt Team, a bicycle motocross premiere sports entertainment group, to build community and enhance the morale of Marines and their families at MCAS Yuma. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher J. Castro)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 14:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996107
    VIRIN: 260206-M-CC021-1001
    Filename: DOD_111524785
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Community Services Hosts Stunt Show at MCAS Yuma, by LCpl Christopher Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BMX, Stunts, MCCS, Family, Morale, Marines

