The Utah National Guard is honored to watch our own Sgt. Ben Loomis competing in the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Games. (Utah Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ian Tracy)
#alwaysready #alwaysthere #ngb #MilanoCortina #Olympics2026 #TeamUSA #Utah2034 #Olympics #olympicgames #nordicskiing #downhillskiing
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 12:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|996096
|VIRIN:
|260211-Z-KC275-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_111524649
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|DRAPER, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SM Vert- UTNG Best of the Best- Sgt. Ben Loomis, by SSG Ian Tracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.