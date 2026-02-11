(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SM Vert- UTNG Best of the Best- Sgt. Ben Loomis

    DRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Tracy 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah National Guard is honored to watch our own Sgt. Ben Loomis competing in the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Games. (Utah Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ian Tracy)

    #alwaysready #alwaysthere #ngb #MilanoCortina #Olympics2026 #TeamUSA #Utah2034 #Olympics #olympicgames #nordicskiing #downhillskiing

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 12:23
    Location: DRAPER, UTAH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SM Vert- UTNG Best of the Best- Sgt. Ben Loomis, by SSG Ian Tracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

