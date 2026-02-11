(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PACESETTER MINUTE

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    PACESETTER MINUTE | CIVIL WORKS: TURNING WATER INTO NATIONAL POWER
    Water is national power.

    In this first Pacesetter Minute, we focus on how America’s Engineers manage and harness water resources that reduce flood risk, secure national resilience, sustain economic flow, and enable military operations.

    From navigation and flood risk management to hydropower and water management, our teams execute complex civil works missions every day — delivering reliable waterways, strengthening economic momentum, and ensuring the systems that support our Nation continue to perform when it matters most.

    This is the power of #USACE.
    This is the #PacesetterMinute.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 10:33
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACESETTER MINUTE, by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Civil Works
    USACE Southwestern Division
    US Army
    USACE

