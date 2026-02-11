video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PACESETTER MINUTE | CIVIL WORKS: TURNING WATER INTO NATIONAL POWER

Water is national power.



In this first Pacesetter Minute, we focus on how America’s Engineers manage and harness water resources that reduce flood risk, secure national resilience, sustain economic flow, and enable military operations.



From navigation and flood risk management to hydropower and water management, our teams execute complex civil works missions every day — delivering reliable waterways, strengthening economic momentum, and ensuring the systems that support our Nation continue to perform when it matters most.



This is the power of #USACE.

This is the #PacesetterMinute.