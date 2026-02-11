(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Service Members and Japanese Locals at PLAT ABC’s Super Bowl Event, Japan, 2026

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.06.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. service members with Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department volunteer for a Super Bowl themed event at PLAT ABC in Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 7, 2026. PLAT ABC is a cultural exchange center and cafe located near MCAS Iwakuni which often hosts events to encourage culture and language exchange between Japanese and English speakers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 01:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996036
    VIRIN: 260207-M-DG958-1001
    Filename: DOD_111523843
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Service Members and Japanese Locals at PLAT ABC’s Super Bowl Event, Japan, 2026, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    language learning
    community
    super bowl
    mcas iwakuni
    plat abc

