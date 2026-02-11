U.S. Service Members and Japanese Locals at PLAT ABC’s Super Bowl Event, Japan, 2026

U.S. service members with Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department volunteer for a Super Bowl themed event at PLAT ABC in Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 7, 2026. PLAT ABC is a cultural exchange center and cafe located near MCAS Iwakuni which often hosts events to encourage culture and language exchange between Japanese and English speakers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)
|02.06.2026
|02.12.2026 01:20
|B-Roll
|996036
|260207-M-DG958-1001
|DOD_111523843
|00:01:42
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|0
|0
