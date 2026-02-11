(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-35A: The evolution of air dominance

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.11.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force video depicts the history of milestones for the F-35A Lightning II aircraft expected to arrive at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The permanent stationing of the F-35A at Misawa reflects over $10 billion in capability investments to modernize the 35th Fighter Wing, bolstering regional deterrence and demonstrating an ironclad commitment to the defense of Japan and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 23:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996035
    VIRIN: 260211-F-VQ736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111523809
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    35th Fighter Wing
    F-35A
    F-35A Lightning II
    Indo-Pacific (INDOPACOM)
    Evolution of Airpower
    Misawa Air Base

