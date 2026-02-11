F-35A: The evolution of air dominance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force video depicts the history of milestones for the F-35A Lightning II aircraft expected to arrive at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The permanent stationing of the F-35A at Misawa reflects over $10 billion in capability investments to modernize the 35th Fighter Wing, bolstering regional deterrence and demonstrating an ironclad commitment to the defense of Japan and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)