F-35A: The evolution of air dominance

U.S. Air Force video depicts the history of milestones for the F-35A Lightning II aircraft expected to arrive at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The permanent stationing of the F-35A at Misawa reflects over $10 billion in capability investments to modernize the 35th Fighter Wing, bolstering regional deterrence and demonstrating an ironclad commitment to the defense of Japan and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|02.11.2026
|02.11.2026 23:19
|Video Productions
|996035
|260211-F-VQ736-1001
|DOD_111523809
|00:01:38
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
