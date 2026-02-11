DLA Dialogues: From Factory to Foxhole w/Nancy Albertson & Don Helle (open caption)

505937-F
DLA Dialogues: From Factory to Foxhole is a podcast series that highlights topics to promote a shared understanding throughout the joint logistics enterprise in today's rapidly changing and contested logistics environment. In episode 6, Nancy Albertson, Physical Scientist in DLA Strategic Materials, and Don Helle, R&D Program Manager at DLA Disposition Services discuss critical and strategic materials, their role in national defense, and why protecting and securing these materials is an essential part of DLA's mission. For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency Campaign of Learning, www.dla.mil/Info/Campaign-of-Learning/
