    B-roll: Navy F-18 Super Hornet arrives for 2026 Super Bowl LX

    MOFFETT FIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command

    Horizontal B-roll video package of an F/A-18 Super Hornet assigned to Naval Air Station Lemoore lands at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., on Feb. 3, 2025, in preparation for 2026 Super Bowl LX flyover operations. Sailors from Strike Fighter Squadrons (VFA) 2, 113 and 192 supported the aircraft upon arrival. This historic Air Force/Navy flyover at the 2026 Super Bowl LX involving the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and California Air National Guard commemorates America’s 250th anniversary by honoring the Nation’s 250 years of service, teamwork, and precision. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996013
    VIRIN: 260203-Z-FG097-2001
    Filename: DOD_111523570
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: MOFFETT FIELD, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: Navy F-18 Super Hornet arrives for 2026 Super Bowl LX, by TSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F/A-18 Super Hornet
    joint service
    Moffett Air National Guard Base
    Navy
    SBLXflyover
    joint flyover

