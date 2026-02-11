Horizontal B-roll video package of an F/A-18 Super Hornet assigned to Naval Air Station Lemoore lands at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., on Feb. 3, 2025, in preparation for 2026 Super Bowl LX flyover operations. Sailors from Strike Fighter Squadrons (VFA) 2, 113 and 192 supported the aircraft upon arrival. This historic Air Force/Navy flyover at the 2026 Super Bowl LX involving the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and California Air National Guard commemorates America’s 250th anniversary by honoring the Nation’s 250 years of service, teamwork, and precision. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 18:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996013
|VIRIN:
|260203-Z-FG097-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111523570
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|MOFFETT FIELD, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll: Navy F-18 Super Hornet arrives for 2026 Super Bowl LX, by TSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.