Horizontal B-roll video package of service members of the Air Force, Navy, and Air National Guard attend and participate in community outreach events during the Super Bowl Experience held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2026. This was one of many community outreach events leading up to the 2026 Super Bowl LX Sunday flyover, which included media interviews, panel discussions, and packing care packages during the Salute to Service event. This historic Air Force/Navy flyover at the 2026 Super Bowl LX involving the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and California Air National Guard commemorates America’s 250th anniversary by honoring the Nation’s 250 years of service, teamwork, and precision. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 17:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996002
|VIRIN:
|260204-Z-FG097-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111523549
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll: Air Force, Navy, Air National Guard participate in Super Bowl Experience events ahead of 2026 Super Bowl LX flyover, by TSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
