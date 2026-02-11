Horizontal B-roll video package of service members of the Air Force, Navy, and Air National Guard participate in a community outreach event hosted at the 129th Rescue Wing, Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., on Feb. 5, 2026. This was one of many community outreach events leading up to the 2026 Super Bowl LX Sunday flyover, which included public displays of aircraft, search and rescue demonstrations, and backseat flights on the F/A-18F with community leaders. This historic Air Force/Navy flyover at the 2026 Super Bowl LX involving the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and California Air National Guard commemorates America’s 250th anniversary by honoring the Nation’s 250 years of service, teamwork, and precision. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 17:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995999
|VIRIN:
|260205-Z-FG097-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111523541
|Length:
|00:12:49
|Location:
|MOFFETT FIELD, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-roll: Community day with the Air Force, Navy, Air National Guard ahead of 2026 Super Bowl LX flyover, by TSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
