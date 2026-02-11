(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-roll: Rehearsal day for 8-aircraft joint flyover conducted by Air Force, Navy, Air National Guard at 2026 Super Bowl LX

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command

    B-roll video package of the 2026 Super Bowl LX flyover rehearsal day on Feb. 6, 2025, at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, for when an Air Force Global Strike Command B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., leads a joint formation comprised of two USAF F-15C Eagle aircraft from Fresno Air National Guard Base, Calif., two USN F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft and two USN F-35C Lightning II aircraft, both from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.; trailed by a second B-1B Lancer from the 28 BW highlighting all four afterburners. This historic Air Force/Navy flyover at the 2026 Super Bowl LX involving the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and California Air National Guard commemorates America’s 250th anniversary by honoring the Nation’s 250 years of service, teamwork, and precision. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 16:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995985
    VIRIN: 260206-Z-FG097-2001
    Filename: DOD_111523419
    Length: 00:10:00
    Location: SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    Flyover
    F/A-18 Super Hornet
    F-35 Lightning II
    B-1 Lancer
    F-15C Eagle
    SBLXflyover

