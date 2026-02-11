Marine Corps Community Services Hosts Stunt Show at MCAS Yuma

Marine Corps Community Services hosted a stunt show featuring Twinstunts and Superhero Stunt Team, at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. MCCS hosted with Twinstunts, twin brothers who perform freestyle stunts and tricks, and Superhero Stunt Team, a bicycle motocross premiere sports entertainment group, to build community and enhance the morale of Marines and their families at MCAS Yuma. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)
