B-roll video package of when an Air Force Global Strike Command B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., leads a joint formation comprised of two USAF F-15C Eagle aircraft from Fresno Air National Guard Base, Calif., two USN F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft and two USN F-35C Lightning II aircraft, both from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.; trailed by a second B-1B Lancer from the 28 BW highlighting all four afterburners. This historic Air Force/Navy flyover involving the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and California Air National Guard commemorates America’s 250th anniversary by honoring the Nation’s 250 years of service, teamwork, and precision. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)
|02.08.2026
|02.11.2026 15:01
|B-Roll
|995963
VIRIN: 260208-Z-FG097-2001
|DOD_111523141
|00:11:23
Location: SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
This work, B-roll: 8-aircraft joint flyover conducted by Air Force, Navy, Air National Guard at 2026 Super Bowl LX, by TSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
