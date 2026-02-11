(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arkansas Guardsmen Patrol to Keep D.C. Safe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade conducting patrol operations in Washington, D.C., including Logan Circle and Dupont Circle. Soldiers are shown interacting with the environment and maintaining a visible presence while serving in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995961
    VIRIN: 260208-Z-CB903-1641
    PIN: ZCB903
    Filename: DOD_111523132
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas Guardsmen Patrol to Keep D.C. Safe, by SSG Jake Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arkansas Army National Guard
    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DCSAFE
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video