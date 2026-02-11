(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    8-aircraft joint flyover conducted by Air Force, Navy, Air National Guard at 2026 Super Bowl LX

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command

    An Air Force Global Strike Command B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., leads a joint formation comprised of two USAF F-15C Eagle aircraft from Fresno Air National Guard Base, Calif., two USN F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft and two USN F-35C Lightning II aircraft, both from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.; trailed by a second B-1B Lancer from the 28 BW highlighting all four afterburners. This historic Air Force/Navy flyover involving the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and California Air National Guard commemorates America’s 250th anniversary by honoring the Nation’s 250 years of service, teamwork, and precision. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 14:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995955
    VIRIN: 260208-Z-FG097-1001
    Filename: DOD_111522981
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Flyover
    B-1 Lancer
    F-15C Eagle
    F-35C Lighting II
    F/A-18A-D Hornet
    SBLXflyover

