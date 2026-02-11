Purple Star status cements Dennis O’Brien Elementary’s commitment to Military students

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DOVER, N.J. – Dennis O’Brien Elementary School officially joined a growing network of military-friendly schools on Jan. 30 with a ribbon cutting ceremony recognizing its designation as a Purple Star School. The honor highlights the school’s commitment to supporting students and families connected to the military.



Administrators, teachers, students, parents, and local officials gathered inside the school’s gymnasium alongside representatives from nearby U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal as a purple ribbon was cut to mark the designation.