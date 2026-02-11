(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Purple Star status cements Dennis O’Brien Elementary’s commitment to Military students

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    DOVER, N.J. – Dennis O’Brien Elementary School officially joined a growing network of military-friendly schools on Jan. 30 with a ribbon cutting ceremony recognizing its designation as a Purple Star School. The honor highlights the school’s commitment to supporting students and families connected to the military.

    Administrators, teachers, students, parents, and local officials gathered inside the school’s gymnasium alongside representatives from nearby U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal as a purple ribbon was cut to mark the designation.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Purple Star status cements Dennis O'Brien Elementary's commitment to Military students, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Purple Star status cements Dennis O&rsquo;Brien Elementary&rsquo;s commitment to Military students

    TAGS

    Purple Star
    Dennis O’Brien Elementary School

