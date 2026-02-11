2nd Med Group VR Training

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 2nd Medical Group demonstrate Tactical Combat Casualty Care in a Virtual Reality environment during TCCC Training at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 4, 2025. Training in a virtual reality environment helps strengthen Airmen's understanding of training material, and helps build confidence with operating in a controlled simulated scenario. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Hill)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 12:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|995926
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-IM610-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111522668
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|US
