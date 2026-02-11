(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd Med Group VR Training

    12.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 2nd Medical Group demonstrate Tactical Combat Casualty Care in a Virtual Reality environment during TCCC Training at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 4, 2025. Training in a virtual reality environment helps strengthen Airmen's understanding of training material, and helps build confidence with operating in a controlled simulated scenario. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Hill)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 12:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 995926
    VIRIN: 251212-F-IM610-1001
    Filename: DOD_111522668
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: US

    TAGS

    2nd Medical Group
    VR Training

