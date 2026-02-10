(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WCAP Olympic Stories 2026 - SPC Bradley Nicol

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    SPC Bradley Nicol
    MOS: 12B, Combat Engineer
    Olympic Hopeful - Skeleton

    WCAP Athletes train for a place on Team USA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 15:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995802
    VIRIN: 260210-O-OD048-2266
    PIN: 4821110
    Filename: DOD_111520929
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, WCAP Olympic Stories 2026 - SPC Bradley Nicol, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Exchange, WCAP, Army, Exchange, Shopmyexchange.com

