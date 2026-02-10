UTNG- Best Linguist Competition- BLING 2026- B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995798" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Teams of military and civilian linguist competitors gather in field tents to decipher cryptic digital and tangible information during the Utah National Guard's Best Linguist Competition in Salt Lake City, Feb. 5, 2026. This multi-agency competition challenges linguists across the disciplines of intelligence through written, practical, and combined experience, showcasing their abilities to translate and decipher clues and messages in their respective languages and identify critical intelligence materials in any situation. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)