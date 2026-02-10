UTNG- Best Linguist Competition- BLING 2026- B-Roll

Teams of military and civilian linguist competitors gather in field tents to decipher cryptic digital and tangible information during the Utah National Guard's Best Linguist Competition in Salt Lake City, Feb. 5, 2026. This multi-agency competition challenges linguists across the disciplines of intelligence through written, practical, and combined experience, showcasing their abilities to translate and decipher clues and messages in their respective languages and identify critical intelligence materials in any situation. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
|02.05.2026
|02.10.2026 15:35
|B-Roll
|995798
|260205-Z-DA103-7001
|DOD_111520906
|00:08:03
|SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
|0
|0
