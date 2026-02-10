(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Teams of military and civilian linguist competitors gather in field tents to decipher cryptic digital and tangible information during the Utah National Guard's Best Linguist Competition in Salt Lake City, Feb. 5, 2026. This multi-agency competition challenges linguists across the disciplines of intelligence through written, practical, and combined experience, showcasing their abilities to translate and decipher clues and messages in their respective languages and identify critical intelligence materials in any situation. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 15:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:08:03
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US

    This work, UTNG- Best Linguist Competition- BLING 2026- B-Roll, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    language
    Utah Army and Air National Guard
    Linguist
    BLING 2026
    Best Linguist Competition 2026
    decipher

